RICHMOND, Ind. -- Chainsaws and blowtorches are helping you head up on a cold weekend. The Meltdown Winter Ice Festival is happening this weekend. Sherman went to Richmond to find out how it lets visitors enjoy the snow and ice in a new way.
Richmond prepares for Meltdown Winter Ice Festival
