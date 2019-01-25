× Senate unanimously passes bill to temporarily end government shutdown

WASHINGTON– The Senate has unanimously passed a hard-fought measure to reopen shuttered government agencies for three weeks, ending a five-week partial shutdown sparked by President Donald Trump’s demands for immediate money to build his long-sought border wall.

The measure passed the Senate by voice vote Friday hours after Trump relented. It now goes to the House, which is expected to quickly pass the measure and send it to the White House for Trump’s signature.

The measure would recall to work hundreds of thousands of furloughed federal workers and provide them with back pay after two missed paychecks.

Friday’s developments awarded Democrats with a victory settled mostly on their terms and set up talks on a government-wide spending bill that will serve as a vehicle for negotiations on border security and the wall.