Several cars end up on side after trail derails in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Several train cars ended up on their sides after derailing Thursday afternoon in Lafayette.
According to WLFI, the derailment happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday near Veterans Memorial Parkway and State Road 38. That’s near the Subaru plant.
No one was injured, according to Norfolk Southern. No roads were closed as a result of the accident, which didn’t involve any hazardous materials.
The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.
40.376745 -86.814159