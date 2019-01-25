Several cars end up on side after train derails in Lafayette

President Trump says government will reopen for 3 weeks

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Several train cars ended up on their sides after derailing Thursday afternoon in Lafayette.

According to WLFI, the derailment happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday near Veterans Memorial Parkway and State Road 38. That’s near the Subaru plant.

No one was injured, according to Norfolk Southern. No roads were closed as a result of the accident, which didn’t involve any hazardous materials.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.