Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: January 25

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of those plays becomes the Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: LAWRENCE NORTH’S JARED HANKINS

Lawrence North`s Jared Hankins drives past his man and performs a beautiful up-and-under layup in traffic, giving the Wildcats two points in their win over Center Grove.

NOMINEE #2: HOWE'S JALEN STAMPS

In transition, Howe pushes the ball ahead to Jalen Stamps who attacks the basket hard, putthing a layup off the glass and in while drawing the foul. Stamps led all scorers with 28 points in the Hornets` win over Manual.