Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World bringing tour to Indianapolis in June

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World are bringing their Summer Gods Tour to Indianapolis this summer. Ra Ra Riot will open for them.

The bands will perform downtown at the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park on Sunday, June 30.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 1 at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi card members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, January 30 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, January 31 at 10 p.m. through Citi’s Private Pass program.

The North American amphitheater tour will kick off June 14 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, with dates in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston and more, before wrapping August 3 in Irvine, CA at FivePoint Amphitheatre.

“The most scintillating, inspiring collective moments of my life have been outdoors in the summer exploding with music,” said Third Eye Blind frontman, Stephan Jenkins. “Those sensations travel from when I was a little kid and rock music was brand new to our last Summer Gods tour, when everything is magically new again. I seek to create that exact blissed-out state of aliveness on tour this summer.“

“We couldn’t be more excited to spend our 25th summer as a band touring the country of our birth to play music for our American fans!” said Jimmy Eat World, in a statement. “Thanks to Third Eye Blind for inviting us to be a part of this amazing tour. We can’t wait to hang out with our fans as well as making some new friends!”