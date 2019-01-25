× Tracking evening snow showers; additional rounds of arctic air coming

What a way to end the week! After waking up to single digit temperatures and wind chill temperatures 10 to nearly 20 degrees below zero, we’re still hanging out with the frigid air this afternoon. Many areas are still seeing subzero wind chill values during the lunch hour. The lobe of the polar jet stream that brought us this dangerously cold air will recede north into the late afternoon and evening. We’ll stay chilly tonight but conditions won’t be nearly as brutal with the temperatures.

However, a new hazard is racing toward us. By late this evening, a fast moving “clipper” system will swing across our area, bringing some accumulating snow with it. This is will by no means meet “Winter Storm Criteria,” but it will bring accumulating snow for many us of us before it moves out. Many of us could see a quick coating of up to 1″, possibly 2″ of snow by early Saturday morning, when the center of the low moves out.

Although temperatures will improve into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s over the weekend, a new wave of arctic air will soon be upon us before the month is out. The next arctic front arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning, with additional shot of cold air following right behind it. By next Thursday, we could be seeing actual temperatures flirting with record setting lows, near -11, with wind chills making it feel considerably colder! We will continue to monitor trends as we get closer.