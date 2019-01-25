President Trump announces deal to reopen government for 3 weeks, says workers will get back pay

WASHINGTON, DC — The shutdown is over–for now.

President Donald Trump announced a deal Friday that would reopen the federal government for three weeks–until Feb. 15. The president made the announcement in the White House Rose Garden.

“I am very proud to announce that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government,” Trump said. “I will sign a bill to reopen the government for three weeks.”

The current deal does not include money for the president’s border wall. However, he said a partisan group in the House and Senate would work together on a Homeland Security package that would be submitted to him.

“Many disagree but I really feel that working with Democrats and Republicans, we can make a truly great and secure deal happen for everyone,” he said.

Trump pledged that federal workers will receive back pay as quickly as possible.

“You are fantastic people,” he said of federal workers who’ve been furloughed or required to work without pay as “essential” employees. “You are incredible patriots.”

After announcing a deal that would end the 35-day shutdown–a standoff between the president and Congress over a border wall separating the U.S. and Mexico–the president reiterated his stance on the need for a physical barrier at the border.

“Over the next 21 days, I expect that both Democrats and Republicans will operate in good faith,” he said. “This is an opportunity for all parties to work together for the betterment of our whole, beautiful, wonderful nation.”

Trump said a deal would make the American people proud and show that lawmakers can put country above their parties.

All eyes are on Feb. 15. The president said another government shutdown could be on the horizon if he doesn’t get his border wall.

“If we don’t get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shut down on Feb. 15, again, or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws of the Constitution of the United States to address this emergency,” Trump said. “We will have great security.”