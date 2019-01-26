Cold outside? Warm up inside with soup from Soupremacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- What better way to chase away the chill than with a hot cup of soup on a blistery winter day?

Soupremacy, a local soup shop located at 7 East Market St., is celebrating five years of warming up Indy and tantalizing taste buds. With soups that change seasonally, Soupremacy always has options as every day there are 12 or more soups to choose from along with customizable homemade salads, paninis, breads and more.

Not convinced? Watch FOX59's Zach Myers try out the wild mushroom green and white chicken chili and give his very own seal of approval.