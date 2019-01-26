IPS hosts annual spelling bee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — More than 40 students competed in the annual IPS spelling bee on Friday. The competitors were winners from their individual schools, and they competed at Arsenal Tech High School. The students were in grades 4-8, and the winner took home a new iPad. The top 18 finishers will move on to regionals at IUPUI in March, and those winners will advance to the national championship.