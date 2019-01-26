INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — More than 40 students competed in the annual IPS spelling bee on Friday. The competitors were winners from their individual schools, and they competed at Arsenal Tech High School. The students were in grades 4-8, and the winner took home a new iPad. The top 18 finishers will move on to regionals at IUPUI in March, and those winners will advance to the national championship.
IPS hosts annual spelling bee
-
Ex-Miss Kentucky sent nude pics to 15-year-old student, police say
-
Families learn more about IPS schools and programs with ‘Showcase of Schools’
-
New video raises question about confrontation between students, Native Americans
-
Students in ‘MAGA’ hats mock Native American after rally
-
IPS students welcome third-grader back to school after kidney transplant
-
-
IPS superintendent Lewis Ferebee accepts new job with Washington, D.C. public schools
-
Dennis Intermediate students return to class after shooting
-
Group uses grant money to employ, support at risk teens on near east side
-
Fortville, Greenfield part of winning Stellar region
-
August crash leads to traffic safety changes near Hauser Jr.-Sr. High School
-
-
President Trump pardons turkey in annual White House tradition
-
Hoosiers encouraged to look into schooling options
-
Hamilton Southeastern approves redistricting plan that will move over 2,000 students