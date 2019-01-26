Join the party as Flat12 celebrates anniversary, new owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Flat12 is celebrating eight years of brewing in Indianapolis with a party everyone is invited to attend.

Taking place Saturday, Jan. 26, from noon until 10 p.m. at 414 Dorman St., the brewers are raiding the cellar and pulling out over 40 beers including a variety of barrel aged, limited, and special releases. Wax dipped bombers will also be on sale.

There is no entry fee to attend the party. Click here for a beer list and more information.

Not just a celebration of eight years well spent in Indy, Flat12 will also be celebrating their new owners - Books & Brews. Books & Brews will continue to run Flat12 under the same brand name and will use Flat12’s upcoming anniversary party as a launch event complete with door prizes, coupons for various Books & Brews locations, and the addition of the new Oil Can Club.

Flat12 has been a brewery partner for Books & Brews for the past two years, brewing all of B&B’s flagship and seasonal beers.

“I have the upmost respective for the crew at Flat12,” said Jason Wuerfel, Books & Brews Founder and CEO. “When we were looking to expand our concept they jumped on board to partner with us without hesitation. To be able to join forces with them and have a staff and facility of their caliber in the Books & Brews family is a dream come true. I’m extremely excited for the future.”

