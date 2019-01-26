× Not a bad finish to the weekend but we’re tracking rain, snow and frigid temperatures next week

It’s another snowy Saturday. At least it’s a MUCH lighter snow than we’ve seen the previous two weekends. This system will taper off late this evening after dropping around a 1/2″, in areas near I-70 and south, and up to 2″ of snow in our counties north of I-70. Even though it’s not a lot of snow, it could still create some slick spots, especially on untreated roadways.

The weekend will finish chilly but on the dry side. We’ll even get a treat of some afternoon sunshine before the clouds start to fill back in ahead of our next system. Monday is looking messy with rain changing to snow as another clipper system sweeps the area and brings a quick drop in temperatures.

Reinforcing cold air will flow in behind that system, bringing what will likely be the coldest air of the season. Right now, it’s looking like temperatures across the region will run 20 to 30 degrees below the average by mid next week. Near record low temperatures will be possible by next Thursday morning along with extremely dangerous wind chill temperatures on both Wednesday and Thursday.