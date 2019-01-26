× Police describe “pandemonium” after 5 people were shot at Indianapolis bar

INDANAPOLIS, Ind – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are sorting through details and interviewing multiple witnesses after five people were shot at a bar on the east side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

Police say the shots rang out around 2:00a.m. at Brotherman Tavern, located at 2947 N. Sherman Drive.

Deputy Chief Valerie Cunninhman says police originally responded to a call about a disturbance at the bar. She says arriving officers were met with “pandemonium” at the bar.

“They located some individuals down,” Cunningham said. “A couple of officers actually used their tourniquet on an individual that had some lower extremity wounds and was able to put a tourniquet on there.”

Feedback from the hospital said the on-scene first aid was a “life saving measure” for the shooting victims, Cunningham said.

“I cannot stress the importance enough of the first aid in the initial treatment of our officers on the scene,” Cunningham said. “Particularly the application of a tourniquet to one of the individuals that had the serious injury.”

Ambulances transported two victims to Eskenazi Hospital and one to Methodist Hospital. All three sustained critical wounds. The other two victims were walk-ins at Community East Hospital and are currently in stable condition.

Police have not arrested the suspect, who was reportedly kicked out of the bar but later came back with a gun and opened fire at the bar.

After the shooting, IMPD loaded up to 15 witnesses on an IndyGo bus to keep them warm. Investigators were interviewing those witnesses to gather details about what happened before the shooting and who was involved.

“Due to the extreme conditions we’re thankful for their help to get a bus up here for that situation,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham said police were told there had been an earlier disturbance at the bar, approximately 30 to 45 minutes before the shooting. It’s believed someone involved in that disturbance returned to the bar, and that’s when shots were fired.

It’s not clear how many individuals fired shots in the bar. Interviews with witnesses are ongoing. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Any one with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This story will be updated.