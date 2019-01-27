× IMPD expanding their ongoing violence reduction strategies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis ended 2018 with a record-breaking homicide rate. Something no one in the city is proud of especially IMPD Chief Bryan Roach.

IMPD is expanding their ongoing violence reduction strategies to try and stop the violence in 2019.

Driving around Indianapolis it’s easy to spot a memorial dedicated to someone who lost their life. Some have lasted through the four seasons and multiple years.

While other memorials are newer, like the one located on the 2200 block of Barnor Drive. The memorial is dedicated to a 13-year-old who was gunned down on the east side after trying to break up a fight in July 2018.

IMPD is currently in the process of expanding their efforts to reduce violence in the community.

“We’re using more technology for gun traces and are trying to take more guns off the street. Specifically guns that have been used more than once in a non-fatal shooting or homicide,” IMPD Chief Bryan Roach said.

Chief Bryan Roach is working to shrink the geographic areas of officer’s beats. Deputy Chief Chris Bailey said it’s important for officers to understand what community policing is.

“We police smaller areas. The officers have more time to engage in the community and build those bridges of trust. We know this impacts us solving crime and preventing crime,” IMPD Criminal Investigation Division Deputy Chief Chris Bailey said.

They’re also wanting to start group violence interventions.

“We’re going to bring offenders together and the community is going to tell them how the way they’re acting impacts them,” Deputy Chief Chris Bailey said.

Deputy Chief Bailey said it’s going to take everyone working together to stop the violence; including community members.

“We are very good at law enforcement. We are not very good at the social aspects of things. That’s why we need our community partners to step up,” Deputy Chief Bailey said.

He said they’re going to work hard to make sure people feel safe and families won’t have to bury a loved one due to violence.

The city has budgeted close to $4 million for grants to support grassroots, neighborhood-based crime prevention efforts. Chief Roach is hopeful this will reduce the violence.