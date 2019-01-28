× Arrest made after Anderson man shot to death inside his car on New Year’s Day

ANDERSON, Ind. – Police arrested an Anderson man accused of murdering 39-year-old Tommie Griffin on New Year’s Day.

Willie Alex Owens Jr., 34, is accused of shooting Griffin multiple times at close range. Griffin was found dead inside his car on New Year’s morning.

Owens was arrested Saturday afternoon at the Championship Lanes bowling alley on a preliminary charge of murder.

He’s also been charged with intimidation, domestic battery, and interference with reporting a crime.

He has an initial hearing scheduled for February 27 at 9 a.m.

40.105320 -85.680254