Chick-fil-A selling heart-shaped containers of chicken nuggets, chick-n-minis

It can be hard to come up with Valentine’s Day gifts, but if your loved one is a Chick-fil-A fan, things just got a whole lot easier.

Since Jan. 21, the fast food company is selling its signature chicken in heart-shaped containers at participating restaurants.

Customers can either pick up a 30-count of Chick-fil-A nuggets or a 10-count of chick-n-minis.

In addition, the company suggested these simple things you can do to help spread the love this Valentine’s Day: