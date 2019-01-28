× Extreme cold prompts cancellation of trash pickup service in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Extreme cold is coming to central Indiana, and many state agencies such as the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) are having to make adjustments.

DPW says all trash collection, including residential trash, heavy trash and recycling, will not happen on Wednesday, Jan. 30 and Thursday, Jan. 31. Normal trash services are expected to resume on Friday, Feb. 1.

Any routes that were missed will receive a double pickup on Feb. 6 and Feb. 7. Anyone with a canceled route can set bags outside their carts for pickup the next week.

“The dangerously frigid temperatures bring safety risks to DPW drivers as frostbite can occur quickly. The frigid air also impacts the performance of residential trash trucks, inhibiting their ability to run properly,” DPW said in a release.

DPW also has crews out patching streets and pre-treating roads ahead of snowfall and freezing temperatures.

Find the latest weather information here.

Anyone needing to report trash-related issues can use RequestIndy on DPW’s website, or call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.