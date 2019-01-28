Mildest of the week before dangerous wind chills arrive Wednesday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This morning remains relatively quiet with not much on the radar...a few flurries (mainly north) and roads solid overall for the early rush hour. Temperatures are cold and wind chills in the teens but a steady rise in temperatures will be on the way through the afternoon, reaching the upper 30's. A rain/snow mix will be moving in this afternoon, eventually changing back to all snow by the evening. Only minor accumulations anticipated. An arctic front will arrive around 7:00pm tonight and drive us down into the single digits by Tuesday morning, wind chills subzero!

A harsh day ahead on Tuesday with a few flurries and peeks of sunshine, as highs only reach the middle teens.

The polar front arrives Tuesday night! This will be the coldest air in over two decades with wind chills ranging between -20° to -40° at times all day Wednesday and through Thursday afternoon. Frostbite will only take minutes and this type of cold should never be taken lightly! Expect school delays for the cold too...

The polar air will ease by the weekend, with snow on Friday and a change to rain showers for the area on Saturday and Sunday.