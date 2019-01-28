New Mass Ave. restaurant combines beef, sausage, and craft beers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A new restaurant offers burgers and sausages ground fresh in-house every day. Add craft beer and spirits and you have the concept behind a new downtown restaurant. Sherman visited Krueger's Tavern on Mass Ave. to check out items on the menu.
