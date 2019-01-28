Click here for closings and delays

New Mass Ave. restaurant combines beef, sausage, and craft beers

Posted 8:48 AM, January 28, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A new restaurant offers burgers and sausages ground fresh in-house every day. Add craft beer and spirits and you have the concept behind a new downtown restaurant. Sherman visited Krueger's Tavern on Mass Ave. to check out items on the menu.