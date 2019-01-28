A new oven on the market soon could make preparing dinner a lot easier. The people behind the June Oven say it uses artificial intelligence to recognize the food you put inside and figures out how to cook it. Rich Demuro found out how it works.
New oven uses artificial intelligence to help with dinnertime
