Person shot by attempted robber on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person was shot by an attempted robber on the city’s near northeast side on Monday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened at the Blackburn Terrace apartments in the 3000 block of Baltimore Avenue.

According to IMPD, the attempted robber shot the victim in the “upper body” and that person was transported to a local hospital in “stable” condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.