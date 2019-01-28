× Public can vote on color of downtown canal’s Walnut St. Bridge

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge downtown is getting a new makeover and the public will decide its future paint color.

The Department of Metropolitan Development (DMD) is inviting residents to participate in the process for choosing a new paint color for the bridge.

The four colors are gold, blue, green and orange. The options were vetted by staff who considered various factors, including impact on the built-environment, cultural significance and overall visual impression.

While DMD owns and maintains the bridge, it also serves as a crucial connector for the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

You can vote for your favorite color here. Voting ends on Sunday, Feb. 10 with the announcement coming the following day.