Shelbyville woman helps set up Super Bowl halftime stage

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Millions are expected to watch Maroon 5 during halftime at the Super Bowl on CBS this Sunday. One Shelbyville woman will get to see it all before the big game.

Barbara Marshall is about to get a preview of her 7th halftime show. This journey began as a volunteer for the audio team when the Super Bowl was in Indianapolis.

Marshall got up close and personal to Justin Timberlake before last year's Super Bowl thanks to her work behind the scenes setting the world's biggest stage for the big game.

Without the help of her and hundreds of volunteers, these spectacular shows would not be possible. Marshall has been on the audio team for six of the last seven halftime shows. There's a sweatshirt to remember every trip.

"I really like musical theater and I am a big football fan so to me it is a marriage of the two," she said.

Her responsibility is to push really heavy speakers onto the field. They only have seven minutes to put the stage together. Countless hours of practice definitely pays off with a personal show before the players even take the field.

"You get to keep a secret and it’s kind of fun," Marshall said.

Since 2012, she's traveled all over from San Francisco to Minneapolis to Houston where Lady Gaga took center stage. Her favorite part is meeting new people from around the country.

"I met a guy in California who is a chef at apple and he took us in there and showed us the cafeteria operations," she said. "I would have never seen that."

She said she is not able to meet any of the artists while they are practicing but she said Justin Timberlake showed his appreciation by buying a hot chocolate and s'mores bar for all of the volunteers.

Now she's ready to add to her sweatshirt collection. She leaves for Atlanta Tuesday.