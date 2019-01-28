× The GOAT is here to stay – Colts sign kicker Adam Vinatieri to contract extension

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s official – Adam Vinatieri is still a Colt!

Indianapolis signed kicker Adam Vinatieri to a contract extension on Monday.

“Adam is not only one of the greatest Colts in team history, but one of the greatest players in NFL history,” said Colts General Manager Chris Ballard.

“We value Adam’s reliability and feel he will continue to kick at a high level. In addition to his performance on the field, he brings a tremendous amount of leadership to our locker room. He sets the standard for what it means to be a professional and how to properly prepare, especially for our younger players. We’re privileged to watch him continue his iconic career for another season,” Ballard said.

Vinatieri was originally signed by the Colts as an unrestricted free agent on March 22, 2006. In Indianapolis, Vinatieri has converted 319-of-369 field goal attempts (86.4 percent) and 485-of-496 PATs for 1,442 points.

He owns the Colts record for points scored, extra points made and field goals made.

Vinatieri was a member of the Colts Super Bowl XLI championship team. He has played in the second-most playoff games (32) in league history and holds multiple career NFL postseason records, including points scored (238) and field goals made (56).