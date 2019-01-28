× With dangerous cold on the horizon, Notre Dame to close Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — With bitterly cold weather in the forecast, the University of Notre Dame will close Tuesday night and reopen Thursday afternoon.

The university said the closure will last from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 1 p.m. Thursday. Student dining halls will remain open with extended hours.

In addition, the lower levels of the Hesburgh Library will remain open for 24 hours daily, as will LaFortune Student Center. Food vendors at both locations will be closed.

The university will make special arrangements to accommodate essential personnel staffing the facilities.

Notre Dame last closed due to weather on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 in 2014.