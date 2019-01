Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Papa Bear's Chicken offers American cuisine with top menu items that include Wings, Rib Tips, and Shrimp. We offer 2 pieces for .99 (until they sell out), rib tips and fires on Fridays and Saturdays and Lamb Chops. Order online with fast delivery to your door! We’re celebrating our 3 year anniversary, and our family looks forward to serving your family for many years to come!

