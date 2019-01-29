× Car crashes into several trees, rolls over in Johnson County; driver taken to Indianapolis hospital

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A driver was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after crashing into several trees in Johnson County Tuesday.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in the 4700 block of West State Road 144 in Bargersville.

Police said the vehicle was heading westbound at a high rate of speed when it hit multiple trees and rolled over.

The 23-year-old male driver was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in serious condition, police said. The car was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.