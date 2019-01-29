Colts fill 2 coaching vacancies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts filled two of their coaching vacancies Tuesday. Chris Strausser has been named offensive line coach and Jason Michael tight ends coach.

Strausser replaces Dave DeGuglielmo, who was fired after overseeing one of the NFL’s premier offensive lines last season. He has 30 years of coaching experience, but just two at the NFL level. Strausser spent the last two seasons with the Denver Broncos, as offensive line/tackles coach in 2018 and assistant offensive line coach in ’17.

Michael brings 16 years of experience to Frank Reich’s staff, including 13 in the NFL. He was Arizona’s tight ends coach in 2018 after four years with the Tennessee Titans. Michael also has spent time with San Diego (2011-13), San Francisco (2009-10), the New York Jets (2006-07) and Oakland (2005).