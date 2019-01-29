× Extreme cold this week means changes in trash pickup for several central Indiana communities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills mean cities around central Indiana are changing their trash pickup schedules.

Indianapolis won’t pick up trash Wednesday or Thursday in response to the extreme. Here’s how some other cities plan to handle the cold weather:

Bloomington: Pickup suspended Wednesday and Thursday; Sanitation Division will operate on a two-day delay

Pickup suspended Wednesday and Thursday; Sanitation Division will operate on a two-day delay Frankfort: City of Frankfort will not be picking up recycling on Wednesday

City of Frankfort will not be picking up recycling on Wednesday Carmel: Wednesday trash pickup suspended; Republic Services will operate on a one-day delay

Wednesday trash pickup suspended; Republic Services will operate on a one-day delay Lawrence: All trash and recycle routes suspended for Wednesday; Republic’s routes will operate on a one-day delay (Wed. routes will run Thurs.; Thurs. routes will run Fri.; Fri. routes will run Sat.)

All trash and recycle routes suspended for Wednesday; Republic’s routes will operate on a one-day delay (Wed. routes will run Thurs.; Thurs. routes will run Fri.; Fri. routes will run Sat.) Noblesville: Republic Services pickup suspended Wednesday; service will operate on a one-day delay