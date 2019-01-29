× Indiana woman dies of hypothermia outside assisted living facility

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A woman died of hypothermia outside of an assisted living facility in Terre Haute.

Police say 75-year-old Veronica Hofman was found dead outside of the building at Bethesda Gardens assisted living facility on Saturday.

Employees at the facility began searching for her when she was not in her room at 3 a.m. check.

They found her outside two hours later around 5 a.m.

Police say Hofman was a memory care patient, and the cause of her death has been ruled accidental.

WTHI spoke with Bethesda Gardens, and they said they won’t move forward with procedure changes until an internal investigation is complete.