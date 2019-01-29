Information on warming shelters across central Indiana
With dangerously low wind chills of as much as 35 below zero prompting a Wind Chill Warning for Tuesday night through Thursday in central Indiana, here is information on warming centers available in local communities…
- INDIANAPOLIS
Indy Parks’ Municipal Gardens, 1831 Lafayette Road, from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 9 p.m. on Thursday.
- BROWNSBURG
Brownsburg Fire Headquarters, 470 E. Northfield Drive, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday thru Friday.
MORE TO COME… this is a developing list