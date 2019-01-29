× Information on warming shelters across central Indiana

With dangerously low wind chills of as much as 35 below zero prompting a Wind Chill Warning for Tuesday night through Thursday in central Indiana, here is information on warming centers available in local communities…

INDIANAPOLIS

Indy Parks’ Municipal Gardens, 1831 Lafayette Road, from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 9 p.m. on Thursday.

BROWNSBURG

Brownsburg Fire Headquarters, 470 E. Northfield Drive, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday thru Friday.

MORE TO COME… this is a developing list