Investors sue Scotty's Brewhouse founder, claim he defrauded them out of $1 million

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two major investors in the Scotty’s Brewhouse chain are filing a lawsuit this morning claiming founder Scott Wise defrauded them out of more than $1 million.

Scotty’s was sold to an Arizona investment firm, which put the company into bankruptcy and closed four restaurants in December.

The lawsuit claims w Wise needed fast cash during the great recession, and he oversold his company’s value and potential to investors and pocketed millions while others lost money.

The Scotty’s brand was known throughout Indiana to downtown Indianapolis, the Butler campus, and even Waco, Texas.

Two investors claim wise induced them to pour a million dollars total into the franchise as it sought to expand its footprint over the last decade.

Mark Bosler and Michael Murray argue Wise told each of them they owned more than five percent of the company, and Scotty’s would sell out to an Arizona-based hedge fund for $20 million with $5 million in debt.

The sale price to Due North, an investment firm, was more like $10 million with $8 million in debt, wiping out Bosler and Murray’s promised profits and investments.

They claim the sale of the franchise was done illegally, and they want their money back with interest and other costs.

Bosler and Murray claim Wise made $2 million on the deal and they made nothing.

Their attorney said there may be as many as ten other Scotty’s Brewhouse investors with similar concerns.