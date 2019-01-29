× Light snow and frigid today! Coldest in 25 years on the way tomorrow…

Pockets of light snow around this morning, as temperatures continue to drop into the single digits! A few areas have seen a light dusting, so some roads will be slick out-the-door! This is the beginning of a harsh stretch of weather that will take us well into Thursday afternoon. Wind chills are already subzero but the dangerous, brutal levels will not move in until after sunset tonight! This afternoon, temperatures will slowly recover into the teens but wind chills will remain most of the day below zero.

The last (polar) front arrives tonight (around 6:00 PM) with additional snow showers! This could put down light accumulations and slick roads while temperatures plummet. Thursday will likely be the coldest day since 1994 with a high of 0° and wind chills never rising above -15°. We expect school closures and delays due to these harsh conditions…

The polar air will begin to ease on Thursday afternoon and night before snow chances return on Friday! Huge warming trend takes hold this weekend with rain showers returning too…