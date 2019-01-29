R&B singer James Ingram dead at 66, friend Debbie Allen says

LOS ANGELES – Legendary singer and songwriter James Ingram died at 66 years old Tuesday, Debbie Allen tweeted.

“I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir,” his dear friend Allen said. ” He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.”

TMZ reports that Ingram had been fighting a form of brain cancer.

Ingram, an Ohio native, won two Grammy Awards and collaborated with other big names such as Quincy Jones , Michael McDonald, Ray Charles and Anita Baker.

He had two number one hits on the Billboard charts. “Baby, Come to Me,” peaked at number one in 1983 and his hit “I Don’t Have the Heart,” shared the same accolade in 1990.

Some of Ingram’s other biggest hits include “Just Once” and “One Hundred Ways.” Ingram won a Grammy in 1981 for “One Hundred Ways,” which was also on the soundtrack for “An American Tail.” His second Grammy Award came three years later when his duet hit recorded with Michael McDonald, “Yah Mo B There,” won for best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals.

Ingram also enjoyed success as a songwriter. He wrote Michael Jackson’s ‘P.Y.T (Pretty Young Thing)’ on Jackson’s iconic ‘Thriller’ album.

Ingram is survived by his wife, Debra Robinson. The two married in 1975.