Tasty, Trendy Toast

Posted 10:05 AM, January 29, 2019

2019 is the year of tasty, trendy toast smother in unique toppings.  Chef Ryan Nelson is getting creative with this breakfast staple.

 

Kozy Kale Toast

INGREDIENTS

1 slice Brownberry 100% Whole Wheat bread

1 tablespoon olive oil (for sautéing)

1 garlic clove (minced)

1 handful of kale

1 soft boiled egg

1/4 teaspoon of red pepper flakes

1 pinch of salt (optional)

DIRECTIONS

  1. Heat oil over medium heat and add the minced garlic and kale. Cook kale until it is wilted, stirring occasionally.
  2. In a separate pot, bring water to boil (enough to cover the egg by an inch). Gently add the egg to the pot and boil for 6 minutes. Remove the egg from heat and place in bowl with cold water and ice. Remove shell prior to putting on toast.
  3. Distribute kale evenly across toasted bread and top with soft boiled egg. Sprinkle red pepper flakes and add a pinch of salt (optional).

 

S’mores Toast

INGREDIENTS

1 slice Brownberry Buttermilk bread

1 tablespoon chocolate spread

1 handful of marshmallows

1 tablespoon crushed Graham Crackers

DIRECTIONS

  1. Distribute chocolate spread evenly across toasted bread.
  2. Sprinkle graham crackers and top with marshmallows.
  3. Broil the toast until the marshmallows are golden brown (15-30 seconds).
  4. Let cool and enjoy!

 

Blueberry Granola Honey Toast

INGREDIENTS

1 slice Brownberry Oatnut bread

1 tablespoon peanut butter

1 teaspoon of granola with oats

1 handful of blueberries

Honey (for drizzle)

DIRECTIONS

  1. Distribute peanut butter evenly across toasted bread.
  2. Sprinkle granola with oats and top with blueberries.
  3. Finish with a drizzle of honey.
  4. Enjoy!