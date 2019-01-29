Tasty, Trendy Toast
2019 is the year of tasty, trendy toast smother in unique toppings. Chef Ryan Nelson is getting creative with this breakfast staple.
Kozy Kale Toast
INGREDIENTS
1 slice Brownberry 100% Whole Wheat bread
1 tablespoon olive oil (for sautéing)
1 garlic clove (minced)
1 handful of kale
1 soft boiled egg
1/4 teaspoon of red pepper flakes
1 pinch of salt (optional)
DIRECTIONS
- Heat oil over medium heat and add the minced garlic and kale. Cook kale until it is wilted, stirring occasionally.
- In a separate pot, bring water to boil (enough to cover the egg by an inch). Gently add the egg to the pot and boil for 6 minutes. Remove the egg from heat and place in bowl with cold water and ice. Remove shell prior to putting on toast.
- Distribute kale evenly across toasted bread and top with soft boiled egg. Sprinkle red pepper flakes and add a pinch of salt (optional).
S’mores Toast
INGREDIENTS
1 slice Brownberry Buttermilk bread
1 tablespoon chocolate spread
1 handful of marshmallows
1 tablespoon crushed Graham Crackers
DIRECTIONS
- Distribute chocolate spread evenly across toasted bread.
- Sprinkle graham crackers and top with marshmallows.
- Broil the toast until the marshmallows are golden brown (15-30 seconds).
- Let cool and enjoy!
Blueberry Granola Honey Toast
INGREDIENTS
1 slice Brownberry Oatnut bread
1 tablespoon peanut butter
1 teaspoon of granola with oats
1 handful of blueberries
Honey (for drizzle)
DIRECTIONS
- Distribute peanut butter evenly across toasted bread.
- Sprinkle granola with oats and top with blueberries.
- Finish with a drizzle of honey.
- Enjoy!