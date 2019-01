× All lanes of SB I-65 closed near Southport Road due to crash with injuries

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – All lanes of southbound I-65 are closed near Southport Road due to a crash.

Police tell us three vehicles, including a semi, are involved. Two people were extricated from their vehicles and transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

At least one person is injured in the crash. We will update this story as more info becomes available.