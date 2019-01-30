Be Our Guest at R&R Extreme Wings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Located on North Keystone in Indianapolis R&R Extreme Wings is great for football parties and tailgates. Everything is made to order and most of their sauces are homemade. We serve traditional boneless wings, chicken tenders and sandwiches. Everything is made to order and the sauces are homemade including the “Panda Orange” and “Founders Favorite” which are secret recipes. We feature weekday lunch specials daily. Come experience the best chicken wings around.

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.