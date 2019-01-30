× Celebrate National Croissant Day with Spinach & Feta Croissant Strata

A strata is essentially a savory bread pudding that will send your taste buds into the next stratosphere. This particular strata incorporates flavors found in my favorite Greek treat, spanakopita! The croissants work really well in this dish because spanakopita is made of a think, buttery phyllo dough, and croissants, of course, are a lot lighter and more airy than regular bread.

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Ingredients

4 croissants, split in half

5 large eggs, beaten

1 cup milk

1 (9-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

4 green onions, chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon dill

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

Directions