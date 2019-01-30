× “Endless dog kisses’ for ISP trooper who helped pup, owner stranded in brutal cold

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Thanks to an Indiana State Police trooper, a dog and his owner are now safe and out of the brutal cold temperatures.

“Master Trooper Kelly Lazzell made a new friend this morning,” Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine wrote in a Facebook post.

Lazzell found the dog, Marley, and his owner stranded in a car along I-65 just north of Greenwood.

They’d been in the cold for several minutes and the dog was shivering severely.

With winds chill values running nearly 40 below zero, frost bite can set in on bare skin in under 10 minutes. Luckily for this pup and his owner, Lazzell happened upon them.

They warmed up in the trooper’s squad car, and Marley warmed up to Lazzell as well, thanking him with “endless dog-kisses,” Perrine said.

When temperatures drop, it’s important to keep pets protected or indoors. It’s against the law to keep your pet outdoors in Indy if the temperature falls below 20 degrees or if a wind chill advisory has been issued. They can get hypothermia, frostbite and suffer any complications from the cold that humans experience.

Read more here about how to report an animal in danger due to the cold.