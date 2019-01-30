Greenwood crews respond to home for 2nd time after fire reignites

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Greenwood fire crews visited the same home twice in the span of a few hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

According to the Greenwood Fire Department, crews saw fire coming from the home at 653 E. Pearl St. when they arrived at the location around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Crews marked the fire under control about 20 minutes later.

Just a few hours later—around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday—crews returned to the location and saw fire and smoke coming from the attic. Investigators believe gusting winds may have reignited the fire from earlier.

The family living in the home is staying with relatives for the time being, the department said. No one was injured and the cause remains under investigation.