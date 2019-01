CLAYTON, Ind. – Multiple crews are responding to a large fire at Ray’s Trash in Clayton.

According to dispatchers, this is a two-alarm fire that started Wednesday morning. The business is located at 3859 U.S. 40 in Clayton.

Smoke from the fire could be seen along U.S. 40 and officials said eastbound and westbound traffic will have to be rerouted.

Crews anticipate that they’ll remain on the scene for several hours Wednesday.

Plainfield Fire and multiple fire departments from Hendricks and Marion County are battling a commercial building fire at Rays Trash in terrible conditions on US 40 west of Plainfield. pic.twitter.com/ittgZA2vCa — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) January 30, 2019