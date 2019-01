× Person injured in Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Ind.– A person was shot Wednesday afternoon, prompting an investigation by police.

Officers were called to the 7900 block of Queensmead Place, near East 49th Street and North Franklin Road, just before 3 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

A victim was found with a single gunshot wound to the upper leg. Police say the injury is not life-threatening.

Police say they are not sure exactly sure where the shooting took place at this time.