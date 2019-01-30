Polar plunge underway with dangerous wind chills! Plus, snow to end the workweek…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Currently, the polar vortex is centered over southeastern Canada and northern Michigan! A lobe of this polar air from the vortex is now on the move across the state of Indiana, marking the coldest in 15, to perhaps, 25 years by this afternoon! Temperatures dropping into the subzero range with winds at 20+ mph, should create wind chills between -20° to -40° for the entire day and night! A few snow showers will be in the mix only this morning, followed by sunshine this afternoon but little in relief from this brutal air.

The Wind Chill Warning will last through 1pm Thursday while wind chills slowly rise above the subzero range around 2pm! Early sunshine tomorrow will be followed by clouds in the afternoon before snow arrives Thursday night. Snow looks likely with accumulations ranging between 2" to 4" for the city and north by Friday afternoon, 1" to 2" for our southern counties.

Huge push of warmth still on target this weekend with highs reaching the 40's and 50's with a few passing rain showers...What a week!?!