Robber ordered Church's Chicken before holding customers, employees at gunpoint

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A robber ordered Church’s Chicken before holding customers and employees at gunpoint and stealing cash.

Police are trying to track down a black man wanted for robbery. They say he ordered food at Church’s Chicken at 2910 West 71st Street on November 20th, 2018, at 9:32 p.m.

As he was leaving, he turned around, approached the counter with a gun, and pointed it at employees and customers.

He demanded and took money from the safe before fleeing the area.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.