Thousands of central Indiana homes without power during bitter cold

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Power & Light Company (IPL) and Duke Energy are working to restore power to hundreds of customers as extremely cold weather moves into central Indiana.

We’re told wind is a factor in the power outages, and they’re having trouble with the transformers.

At this time, more than 3,000 IPL customers and more than 2,200 Duke customers are affected by the outages.

