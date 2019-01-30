× UPDATE: Power restored to most downtown IPL customers after outage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Most of the Indianapolis Power & Light customers who lost power downtown Wednesday evening have had their power restored.

The electric company said shortly before 7 p.m. that power had been restored to all of the 1,700 customers except two, and that crews were continuing to work.

UPDATE: All customers at this location but 2 are restored. IPL crews continue to work. Thanks for your patience. — IPL Power (@IPLPower) January 30, 2019

The outage affected the neighborhoods surrounding IU Health Methodist Hospital, but the hospital didn’t lose power, according to IPL.

Click here to see IPL’s current outage map.