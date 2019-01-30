Click here for closings and delays

UPDATE: Power restored to most downtown IPL customers after outage

Posted 6:34 PM, January 30, 2019, by , Updated at 08:50PM, January 30, 2019

A lineman works on a power outage. (File photo via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Most of the Indianapolis Power & Light customers who lost power downtown Wednesday evening have had their power restored.

The electric company said shortly before 7 p.m. that power had been restored to all of the 1,700 customers except two, and that crews were continuing to work.

The outage affected the neighborhoods surrounding IU Health Methodist Hospital, but the hospital didn’t lose power, according to IPL.

