Worst of wind chills are behind us, but warning continues and snow is expected

BITTER COLD

The arctic air that swept across the state and across the eastern U.S. will be retreating soon. The nasty wind chill of as much as -30° to -40° early Wednesday will not be duplicated overnight, luckily the winds are easing.

Early this morning, the low temperature tied a record for the date of -11° set in 1966. As gusty winds were blowing, the wind chill fell to -39° in Indianapolis, the coldest in five years! Other notable lows and bitter wind chills included an air temperate of -18° in Monticello, -17° in Lafayette and Peru, and -15° in Marion and Zionsville.

The wind chill hit a dreadfully cold low of -49° in Kokomo and -47° in Lafayette early Wednesday morning.

The sun was out and it did help! After seven hours and 45 minutes below zero, Indianapolis climbed above zero and reached 2° in the afternoon. The high for the date will enter the books as 3° (set after midnight) and as record cold maximum for the date beating 2004’s 7°. The cold/maximum temperature is the coldest in Indianapolis since 1996, 23 years ago.

WIND CHILL WARNING CONTINUES

Clear skies and lighter winds will send temperatures tumbling after sunset and will bottom out again at 11° in Indianapolis. The current forecast would tie the record for the state set in 2004. While winds will be lighter the wind chill will dip to as much as -25° to -30° at times especially over north-central portions of the state. The wind-chill will remain dangerous through mid-morning Thursday. The Wind Chill Warming remains in effect until 1 p.m.

SNOW MOVING IN THURSDAY NIGHT

The warm up will get underway in earnest after snow falls here late Thursday night and early Friday morning. The approaching of warm front(s) will send clouds in from the southwest starting tomorrow afternoon with snow developing after sunset Thursday. With cold air in retreat, the snow will slide in after dark and increase in coverage and intensity through midnight. We’ve noted a shift south in the axis of the snow and an increase in moisture as well lending the chance of a 3″ to 5″ band of snowfall accumulation ending before sunrise Friday. We will monitor trends and have an updated take later tonight.

APRIL-LIKE WARMTH???

The first weekend of February will feel more late March or early April! The warm up is as equally as impressive as the cold we’re experiencing! The jet stream will flatten quickly and allow the return of milder, pacific air to spread across the nation. Temperatures Sunday and Monday are rising and may push near 60-degrees Monday afternoon. A break is coming from this cold soon.