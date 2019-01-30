× Zebra dies in Carroll County after being left out in the cold

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – A zebra died due to the extreme cold in Carroll County.

Sherriff Tobe Leazenby told WLFI one of two zebras on the Pittsburgh property died as a result of the cold.

Leazenby said investigators checked the scene, and the property met standards for outside animals, making shelter, food and water available.

A woman who posted a photo of the zebras said the shelter was “a carport with open ends.” Her photo of the zebras showed them out in the cold without so much as a blanket.

The property also has kangaroos, but Leazenby told WLFI that the kangaroos were inside a shelter.

The incident remains under investigation.