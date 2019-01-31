× Carmel Max & Erma’s closes, leaving only 1 location in Indiana

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel’s Max & Erma’s opened for the final time Thursday.

The restaurant, 12195 N. Meridian St., near North Pennsylvania Street, opened in 2000. The casual dining chain is known for its burgers and fresh-baked cookies delivered to your table for dessert.

Glacier Restaurant Group, the parent company of Max & Erma’s, confirmed the closing. James Blystone, vice president of franchising and communications with Glacier Restaurant Group, told our media partners with the IndyStar that construction along U.S. 31 and Carmel Drive had a negative impact on business.

“We love the Carmel area, and if we’re able to find a better location for the restaurant then we’d like to be back,” Blystone told the IndyStar. “Before all the new traffic patterns along the highway, that location was one of our top performing locations and easy to access.”

The closure means the Edinburgh Max & Erma’s is the last one still open in Indiana. In 2016, the Greenwood location abruptly closed—one of 13 underperforming restaurants nationwide to shut down. The Evansville location closed in 2017.

The chain still has restaurants in Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Virginia, according to the company’s website.