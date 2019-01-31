× Edwards’ 38 helps No. 17 Purdue hold off Penn State in OT

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Carsen Edwards scored 38 points, including 20 in the first half and a four-point play in overtime, to lead No. 17 Purdue past Penn State 99-90 on Thursday night.

Ryan Cline added 20 points and Trevion Williams scored 10 for the Boilermakers (15-6, 7-2 Big Ten), who led for all but 4:33 to win their sixth straight.

Lamar Stevens scored 24 points, Rasir Bolton added 18, Myles Dread scored 14 and Josh Reaves picked up 11 for the Nittany Lions (7-14, 0-10), who lost their eighth straight. Mike Watkins had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Purdue led by as many as 17 in the first half and by eight with 5:45 to play in regulation before Stevens and Dread helped lift Penn State. The duo combined to go 9 for 10 from the free-throw line over the next five minutes, and Dread nailed a pair of 3-pointers before Bolton gave Penn State its first lead of the game. His mid-range jumper made it 85-83 with 54 seconds left.

Edwards drove for a tying layup with 5 seconds left to send the game to overtime. Early in the extra period, he was fouled while making his eighth 3-pointer of the game, and he hit the free throw to put Purdue ahead by six.

The Boilermakers scored the first eight points and were 7 for 7 from the foul line in overtime.

Purdue dominated the first 11 minutes thanks to Edwards, who hit five of his six first-half 3-pointers in that span to help spot the Boilermakers a 31-14 lead. He finished 8 of 15 from beyond the arc.

But Penn State got back-to-back 3s from Rasir Bolton that sparked its offense. The Nittany Lions put together a 23-10 run over the final 6:31 before Aaron Wheeler made it 50-44 at the buzzer with Purdue’s 10th 3-pointer of the half.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: After holding off No. 6 Michigan State in their last outing, the Boilermakers had to fend off another hard-charging team. Their resilience against Big Ten competition should help them in March.

Penn State: Coach Patrick Chambers has said his team is close to breaking out of its funk, and the Nittany Lions looked like it, playing their most inspired game since the eight-game skid began.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Hosts Minnesota on Sunday.

Penn State: Visits Northwestern on Monday.